"You embody everything that we worked to do" - Trish Stratus praises former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Following her recent return to WWE, Trish Stratus has praised current SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan for her remarkable work in the company.

Over the past year, Liv Morgan has arguably become one of the biggest stars in the WWE women's division. In July 2022, she won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and later captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Stratus praised Liv Morgan for her long and arduous journey to the top of the company's women's division.

"Liv, I mean, gosh, you embody everything that we worked to do. You went out there with the hard work, the dedication, the passion, following your dreams, and really just doing it. I loved watching your journey." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Check out the full video below:

This past Monday on RAW, the Hall of Famer, along with Becky Lynch and Lita, challenged Damage CTRL to a six-woman tag match at WrestleMania 39.

Trish Stratus on returning to WWE

As a seven-time women's champion and one of the first female stars to main event Monday night RAW, Stratus is truly a trailblazer in the wrestling industry.

On the same episode of WWE's The Bump, Trish Stratus spoke about what it meant to return to the company when women's wrestling was just as popular as the men's division.

"Seeing what the girls are doing now and to be able to dabble in and be among the girls and get a little taste of it as well, it’s amazing. To watch it up close and live and see how professional and amazing athletes these women are, having these moments, making history, and honestly to be alongside of it, it’s an honor. It’s everything we could ask for when we were coming up."

WrestleMania 39 will see Trish Stratus compete in her first televised WWE bout in almost four years. The legend's last match took place at SummerSlam 2019 against Charlotte Flair.

Who is the greatest female wrestler of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes