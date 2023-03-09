"To watch it up close and live" - WWE legend on returning to the squared circle for a match at WrestleMania 39

The build to WrestleMania 39 may have had some roadblocks along the way, but WWE has managed to stack up a decent card, with several legends returning to compete.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus resurfaced on television to assist longtime friend/rival Lita to victory in her bout against Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The newly crowned champs Lita and Becky Lynch will tag alongside the 47-year-old to take on Damage CTRL on The Grandest Stage. This marks Trish's first Mania match in 12 years.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, the Hall of Famer was asked to describe what being part of WrestleMania more than 20 years after her WWE debut meant to her.

“First of all, it’s shocking. I did an autograph signing the other week, and the dad was telling me how I had these moments, and then the son... so I said, ‘Wow, so you’ve grown up watching me. Now you’re growing up watching me.’ That’s crazy, that we’re still doing our thing all these years later."

Trish continued:

"We went out there, the things we did, the work we did, it was all for what the girls are doing now, it was for a change, it was for us to have representation to have a voice out there and really, seeing what the girls are doing now and to be able to dabble in and be among the girls and get a little taste of it as well, it’s amazing. To watch it up close and live and see how professional and amazing athletes these women are, having these moments, making history, and honestly to be alongside of it, it’s an honor, and it’s everything we could ask for when we were coming up." [55:30 onwards]

Trish Stratus reacts to earlier comment calling WWE star a "brat"

The seven-time Women's Champion once called Becky Lynch a "brat," and now she is tagging alongside The Man on The Grandest Stage. When asked about this on The Bump, Trish bounced back by stating:

"Well, she's being less bratty. I mean, it's one of those things, friends by association, it's approved by Lita. If she's approved by Lita, then she's approved by me. Honestly, I'm honored to be in the ring with her. I love her. I've been a fan of hers. To work alongside with her is amazing. She better not get bratty, that's all."[57:40-58:08]

Last year, Trish Stratus openly spoke about turning heel to face Becky Lynch in a one-on-one match.

With the possibility of a heel turn for the Hall of Famer at the Show of Shows, there is massive hype surrounding this star-studded contest.

Who do you think will prevail in this Six-Women Tag Team match at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

