WWE Hall of Famer wants to turn heel to battle Becky Lynch

There is no shortage of women who want to step in the ring with Becky Lynch when she returns to active competition later this year.

Lynch separated her shoulder at SummerSlam against Bianca Belair but still managed to finish the match. Following the bout, she turned babyface to side with Belair against Bayley's new stable - something that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took note of at the time.

Ahead of her return tonight on WWE RAW, Trish Stratus sat down with Ring the Belle to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Stratus threw out the idea of working as a heel again in WWE to feud with Becky Lynch:

"I know who should return, heel Trish," Trish Stratus said. "Becky Lynch and I, we had a little buzz going there before our live event in Toronto and I got to smack the taste out of her mouth, that was fun. She's a brat though [smiles]. I'm just saying." [H/T: Fightful]

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch were similar on the microphone as heels

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have had plenty of back and forth between them over the last year or so, but that was with Lynch playing the Big Time Becks character.

But with the return of The Man, Stratus would have to be a heel in order to make the rivalry work. Stratus knows a thing or two about working as a heel in WWE and spoke about how she portrays herself as one on the microphone in front of the WWE Universe:

"She's fun. Those lines that resonate, usually they come from a true place [laughs]. I was very aware of my character and how she was," Trish Stratus said. "These things just came naturally to me because that's who she was, that Trish at the time." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of the WWE Hall of Famer's comments? Would you like to see Stratus do something in WWE with Lynch? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

