"Aww poor Rhea" - Ex-WWE star utterly heartbroken after Rhea Ripley vacates title on RAW

A former WWE Superstar has reacted to Rhea Ripley's heartbreaking RAW moment that ended her 380-day title reign. The person in question is Summer Rae.

On RAW, Ripley was forced to vacate her Women's World Championship. She was attacked by Liv Morgan backstage on RAW last week and will be out of action for a while.

A long list of superstars have sent their heartfelt wishes to Rhea Ripley after she vacated the belt on RAW. Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae shared a message as well via her Twitter handle, as can be seen below:

"Aww poor Rhea…so what now? Eliminator matches? Bracket tournament? I know someone…………👀," she wrote.

Ripley's RAW moment was utterly heartbreaking for her longtime fans, as she has been nothing short of impressive since winning the belt last year. Sadly, a dominant title reign ended on a low note.

Ripley's last title defense was against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. The Man won the opportunity to face Ripley by winning a Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year.

Unfortunately for her, Ripley retained the Women's World Title at 'Mania following an excellent outing. Rhea would want nothing but to recapture the belt when she finally returns.

