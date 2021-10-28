Adam Pearce finally breaks silence after Brock Lesnar attack

Adam Pearce has finally broken his silence after Brock Lesnar brutally attacked him on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Lesnar wasn't in a good mood after his defeat at WWE Crown Jewel. On Friday, he attacked Roman Reigns, The Usos, several WWE Superstars, and various personnel. Adam Pearce didn't take these actions lightly, as he suspended the former champon indefinitely. "The Beast Incarnate" retaliated with brute force and hit Pearce with two devastating F5s.

Adam Pearce has now finally posted his reaction to getting mauled by Brock Lesnar on SmackDown. Check out the tweet below:

"Suspended indefinitely," wrote Pearce. "Bend but never break. Never forget."

Brock Lesnar isn't done with Roman Reigns after Crown Jewel loss

It took the collective might of Roman Reigns and The Usos to put Brock Lesnar down at Crown Jewel. As a result of his cousins' interference, Reigns was able to pin Lesnar and retain his title.

Brock Lesnar was subsequently seen smiling as he left the arena on October 21. That being said, he made it clear that he was going to punish Reigns on SmackDown.

WWE @WWE When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” 👀 #WWECrownJewel When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” 👀 #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/Mu9YQlVDw7

On SmackDown, Brock Lesnar launched a vicious attack on Reigns. The Usos intervened and paid quite a hefty price for their efforts. It goes without saying that Reigns and Lesnar are going to battle again at some point down the line.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns aren't exactly strangers. These two powerhouses have faced each other on various occasions over the years. Lesnar's first encounter with The Tribal Chief came in the main event of WrestleMania 31. Both men failed to walk out of the stadium with the top title in their hands, courtesy of a shocking Money In The Bank cash-in by Seth Rollins.

Reigns and Lesnar faced off at WrestleMania 34 as well, with the latter coming out victorious this time around. Reigns later defeated Brock Lesnar to become Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2018, but his reign was cut short due to his battle with leukemia.

Moving forward, Brock Lesnar is determined to become the Universal Champion again. Adam Pearce suffered his wrath on SmackDown, and the destruction is bound to continue until Lesnar gets another shot at Reigns.

Edited by Colin Tessier

