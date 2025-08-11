B. Brian Blair Left WWE Over Vince McMahon's Broken Promises (Exclusive)

B. Brian Blair was one-half of The Killer Bees tag team in WWE from 1985 to 1988. The 68-year-old recently recalled how a disagreement with former Chairman Vince McMahon led to his abrupt exit from the company.

Blair and Jim Brunzell were widely viewed as one of the best tag teams in WWE. The two men shared the ring with Demolition, The Hart Foundation, The Rougeau Brothers, and several other legendary names. However, they never held the Tag Team Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Blair said he left because McMahon failed to give The Killer Bees the tag title:

"I gave Vince my notice in Salisbury, Maryland, and he didn't want me to go, but they had promised us the belts three times as The Killer Bees. One time it was Dynamite's [Dynamite Kid's] fault, other times the office [said], 'Oh, there's more money in a chase right now. You guys are over. You don't need the belts.' There was always an excuse, so I gave him my notice and I decided to open up Gold's Gyms." [8:03 – 8:27]

How Hulk Hogan helped B. Brian Blair after leaving WWE

Following his departure, B. Brian Blair ran several Gold's Gyms. Hulk Hogan, one of Blair's closest friends, appeared at grand openings to help the former WWE star's new business ventures.

Blair appreciated that Hogan and fellow legend Macho Man Randy Savage wanted him to succeed:

"I opened up one, then another, then another, then another. Terry [Hulk Hogan] did all four of my Gold's Gyms' grand openings. Him and Mr. Wonderful [Paul Orndorff] and my brother Kevin were my best men at my wedding. Terry did so many commercials for us, and Macho Man, we were so successful in the Gold's Gym industry, and I was still wrestling." [8:29 – 8:50]

In the same interview, Blair revealed details about Hogan's desire to have one more match before he passed away on July 24.

