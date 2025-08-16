B. Brian Blair Sums Up Hulk Hogan's Legacy: "He Was The Elvis Presley" (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's legacy has been the talk of the wrestling world since the WWE icon passed away at the age of 71 on July 24. One of The Hulkster's closest friends, B. Brian Blair recently gave his thoughts on how the six-time WWE Champion will be remembered.

Ad

Hogan broke into the wrestling industry alongside Blair in the 1970s. The two men became WWE stars in the 1980s and remained good friends for almost five decades.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Blair compared Hogan to legendary American singer Elvis Presley.

"Well, he was the GOAT [greatest of all time]. In my opinion, he was the GOAT. He was the Elvis Presley. He was the most recognizable person in the world. Arguably, he was the most recognized person in the world because wrestling goes to every country that gets television. He's The Immortal One." [0:51–1:17]

Ad

Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Blair's full tribute to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

B. Brian Blair defends Hulk Hogan

In 2015, Hulk Hogan became a polarizing figure after audio emerged of him using racial slurs. He also received backlash from some sections of wrestling fans in 2024 for publicly supporting Donald Trump's United States presidential campaign.

According to B. Brian Blair, Hulk Hogan's positive impact on society outweighs his controversial moments.

Ad

"His legacy will live forever, as long as wrestling remains, and even beyond because he had Hollywood, wrestling, charities, Make-A-Wishes. He's touched so many children's lives. He helped so many people just through the motivation that he did. And his heart was so strong, Bill. I mean, his heart was real. I'm not saying he didn't make mistakes. We all make mistakes. And then he gave his life to Christ. He was very, very devout to his faith, and I know he's in a better place." [1:17–2:02]

Ad

In the same interview, Blair questioned why Brooke Hogan chose not to attend her father's funeral on August 5.

B. Brian Blair is the President and CEO of The Cauliflower Alley Club. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping former wrestlers who have faced financial hardships.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!