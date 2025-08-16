B. Brian Blair Sums Up Hulk Hogan's Legacy: "He Was The Elvis Presley" (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's legacy has been the talk of the wrestling world since the WWE icon passed away at the age of 71 on July 24. One of The Hulkster's closest friends, B. Brian Blair recently gave his thoughts on how the six-time WWE Champion will be remembered.
Hogan broke into the wrestling industry alongside Blair in the 1970s. The two men became WWE stars in the 1980s and remained good friends for almost five decades.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Blair compared Hogan to legendary American singer Elvis Presley.
"Well, he was the GOAT [greatest of all time]. In my opinion, he was the GOAT. He was the Elvis Presley. He was the most recognizable person in the world. Arguably, he was the most recognized person in the world because wrestling goes to every country that gets television. He's The Immortal One." [0:51–1:17]
B. Brian Blair defends Hulk Hogan
In 2015, Hulk Hogan became a polarizing figure after audio emerged of him using racial slurs. He also received backlash from some sections of wrestling fans in 2024 for publicly supporting Donald Trump's United States presidential campaign.
According to B. Brian Blair, Hulk Hogan's positive impact on society outweighs his controversial moments.
"His legacy will live forever, as long as wrestling remains, and even beyond because he had Hollywood, wrestling, charities, Make-A-Wishes. He's touched so many children's lives. He helped so many people just through the motivation that he did. And his heart was so strong, Bill. I mean, his heart was real. I'm not saying he didn't make mistakes. We all make mistakes. And then he gave his life to Christ. He was very, very devout to his faith, and I know he's in a better place." [1:17–2:02]
In the same interview, Blair questioned why Brooke Hogan chose not to attend her father's funeral on August 5.
B. Brian Blair is the President and CEO of The Cauliflower Alley Club. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping former wrestlers who have faced financial hardships.
