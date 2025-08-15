"I Don't Understand It" – Hulk Hogan's Close Friend Baffled By Brooke Hogan's Behavior (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan had a complicated relationship with his daughter Brooke toward the end of his life. B. Brian Blair, one of The Hulkster's closest friends, remains unsure why the two lost contact.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The wrestling icon's son Nick and ex-wife Linda attended his funeral on August 5. However, Brooke chose to stay away from the memorial service.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Blair discussed the "sad" situation between Brooke and her father:

"I don't understand it. I can still talk to Brooke, but if I bring up Terry or Linda, then she goes silent and doesn't wanna talk about it. I knew she wouldn't be there. It's a very sad thing. Terry and Linda both loved her very, very much. She was pregnant with twins and didn't even call her daddy to tell him. It was very sad." [1:04 – 1:37]

Watch the video above to hear Blair reveal extraordinary details about Brutus Beefcake's wife allegedly being removed from Hogan's funeral.

B. Brian Blair addresses Hulk Hogan's parenting skills

From 2005 to 2007, Hulk Hogan's family starred in the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best. Brooke Hogan also featured in a spin-off series, Brooke Knows Best, in 2008 and 2009.

Having known Hulk Hogan for almost five decades, B. Brian Blair only had positive things to say about his skills as a father:

"I don't understand what's in Brooke's life or her head or her mind, but I do know, and I can tell you this, that Terry was a great father. He was the epitome of a dad to me. Our kids grew up with their kids. They're the same age. They'd go swimming together, have a great time." [1:37 – 1:57]

After her father's passing, Brooke explained on Instagram that she decided to remember him privately because he "hated" funerals.

B. Brian Blair is the President and CEO of The Cauliflower Alley Club. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping former wrestlers who have faced financial hardships.

