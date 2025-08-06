  • home icon
  • Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Hogan Reveals Real Reason Why She Skipped His Funeral 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 06, 2025 04:30 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Hulk Hogan was finally laid to rest with an emotionally-charged memorial service that was attended by who's who of the business. However, one name that was missing was none other than the late WWE legend's own daughter, Brooke Hogan. The former singer has now shared a very personal reason behind her decision.

Hogan's passing led to an outpouring of love and grief from the wrestling universe. Though he had his share of controversies over the last few decades, Hulk Hogan's contribution to the industry was second to none. He was the face on the back of which WWE entered the mainstream in the 80s and became a household name.

From Triple H to Vince McMahon to AEW's Adam Copeland and more, several big names were in attendance for Hogan's memorial. That said, Hogan's daughter, Brooke, gave it a miss.

In a recent Instagram post, she detailed the reason, saying her father disliked the "morbidity of funerals." Brooke Hogan added that she wanted to respect his wishes and hence chose to skip the service.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset.💔"
Brooke Hogan wrote an emotional note for Hulk Hogan

Furthermore, Brooke mentioned how she chose to honor Hulk Hogan's legacy in her own way. She directly addressed her now late father and wrote that she and her husband took their children to the beach, just like how he liked to visit it.

"Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a 'little fish' as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you," she added.
Brooke Hogan also missed WWE's Hulk Hogan tribute as she revealed that, unlike her brother, Nick Hogan, she wasn't sent an invitation.

Edited by Harish Raj S
bell-icon Manage notifications