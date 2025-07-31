  • home icon
  Why was Hulk Hogan's daughter not present during her father's tribute on WWE RAW?

Why was Hulk Hogan’s daughter not present during her father’s tribute on WWE RAW?

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 31, 2025 02:06 GMT
Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025 [Image Credits: WWE
Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025 [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s recent passing, at the age of 71, hit the entire pro wrestling world with a big shock. The Stamford-based promotion paid tribute to The Hulkster on this week’s episode of RAW and last week’s episode of SmackDown. The red-branded show saw Nick Hogan and his wife, Tana Lea, join the ten-bell salute as well. However, the legend’s daughter, Brooke, didn’t turn up at either of the tributes, and here’s why.

Brooke Ellen Oleksy was bombarded with several pro wrestling fans asking her why she was not present to pay respects to Hulk Hogan. Breaking her silence, the 37-year-old uploaded a story on Instagram, stating that she never received an invite from WWE to attend her late father’s tribute.

Brooke also added a couple of posts on Instagram, bidding farewell to Hulk Hogan and paying him her respects. The caption of the post saw her thanking The Hulkster for the love he showered on her, highlighting that the bond she shared with her father was eternal. Brooke was at the receiving end of a lot of hate from fans on social media.

Brooke Hogan describes her relationship with Hulk Hogan

Brooke and Hulk Hogan have had their differences, which have led their relationship to grow unstable several times. Uploading a post on Instagram, the 37-year-old shed light on the relationship she had with her father and the love the two of them shared.

She also highlighted that she was grateful to know the real Terry Bollea instead of the persona that is worshipped by his fans. Here is an excerpt from what she wrote:

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments,” she wrote. “We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us.”
Brooke’s post also noted that Hulk Hogan spoke about the day of his passing with joy instead of fear. The Hulkster is survived by Brooke, his son Nick, daughter-in-law Tana Lea, and his wife Sky Daily, whom he married in September 2023.

Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
