"That's really all we kind of said to each other" - Former WWE star B-Fab pays tribute to Scott Hall (Exclusive)

Scott Hall recently passed away at the age of 63, and tributes to the WWE Hall of Famer have been coming in from every corner of the pro wrestling fraternity.

The late great superstar had a massive influence on the current crop of wrestlers. Former WWE star B-Fab opened up about her admiration for Hall during this week's episode of UnSKripted.

The former Hit Row member recalled meeting Scott Hall at the Performance Center during his appearance as a guest coach a few years back. While B-Fab didn't have a long conversation with Scott Hall, she thanked the legendary star for his contributions to WWE and the wrestling world.

"First of all, RIP. That is a very sad thing to hear of him passing. I did only say hello to him once at the Performance Center when he came in to visit. We just saw each other and passed; we shook his hand and said thank you for everything you did for the company and just who you were as a wrestler and a superstar here for us. That's really all we kind of said to each other," revealed Briana Brandy. [14:27 - 14:49]

"No one was able to rock a toothpick like this man" - B-Fab on her favorite moment of Scott Hall

Scott Hall had bags of charisma as he rose to become one of the most natural heels ever in WWE history.

B-Fab said that she loved Razor Ramon's effortless toothpick tricks and added that very few wrestling stars matched the aura and presence of the two-time Hall of Famer.

The recently-released WWE star wished she had more time to interact with Hall as she mourned the passing of one of wrestling's greatest ever villains.

"But, my favorite memory of him definitely has to be his whole aura, his essence, his style. Like, no one was able to rock a toothpick like this man. You've seen people in your neighborhood or whatever who like the top of a toothpick, but this man, like, he made it a whole thing," said the former WWE star. "So, that is just amazing to me. His just, whole essence and just who he was in the ring, it's just amazing. It's really sad to hear of his passing, and yeah, I really wish we could have had another moment together, other memories but, yeah, I didn't get to meet him all like that. I just said hello, but RIP. He was amazing, an amazing character." [14:50 - 15:26]

What are your fondest memories of Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon? Let us know in the comments section below.

