B-Fab reveals how she ended up hosting RAW Underground

Former WWE Superstar B-Fab revealed during a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest that she was invited by Shane McMahon to co-host RAW Underground. WWE released B-Fab in November, along with a long list of other superstars.

In a recent interview, B-Fab explained that she was picked on the spot at RAW Underground to co-host the show. Shane McMahon gave her the opportunity by asking how comfortable she was on the mic.

“I don’t know if anybody saw, but I got to do a co-hosting moment for that for a second. It was only on TV for like a month or whatever, but I got to do a co-hosting moment for RAW Underground. I literally got picked right on the spot,” she said. “I was just there to be part of the audience who bangs on the ring on the side and was there for the crowd. Shane comes up to me and he goes, ‘hey, how comfortable are you on the mic?’ I said, ‘super comfortable, very comfortable.’ He was like, ‘okay, cool, I might need a co-host for this, so just be ready,'" said B-Fab. (H/T WrestlingInc)

B-Fab reveals how Triple H helped Hit Row

B-Fab, in the same interview with K&S WrestleFest, revealed that they received immense support from The Game, Triple H, during their run on NXT and SmackDown.

The superstar also stated that the storylines for the faction Hit Row were mostly put forth by the members of the group.

“He truly gave us the reigns and let us go and do what we needed to do. Everything we did in NXT and SmackDown, we wrote ourselves, down to our walkout song. Triple H knew this was a group that could do a lot of great things and even if he didn't know exactly how to do it all, he knew that we had tons of ideas all the time," said B-Fab. (H/T Fightful)

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you want B-Fab to return to the WWE? Were you surprised by her release back in November? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku