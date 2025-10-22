'Babysitter, rather than a leader': Another WWE Faction Teased To Break Up After The Vision

Another faction's breakup was teased during tonight's WWE show. This comes after The Vision recently broke up.The Culling has been a successful faction on TV ever since they added Tatum Paxley to their ranks. However, in recent weeks, there has been some evident frustration growing on the face of Izzi Dame towards Tatum Paxley. This was evident last week after Tatum won the battle royal to become the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship.Tonight on WWE NXT, The Culling kicked off the show. Tatum Paxley thanked the fans for their support through the years. She also promised to bring singles gold to The Culling. They were interrupted by Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne told Tatum that she didn't stand a chance against her, and everybody knew it. She even said that Tatum should've let Izzi win the battle royal instead. Tatum responded that Jacy Jayne is trying to get in between them. Fallon Henley then hinted that The Culling could leave Tatum after she lost at Halloween Havoc. However, Izzi stepped in and said that they will always accept Tatum Paxley. Jacy then told Izzi she used to respect her since she considered her to be the leader of The Culling, but nowadays, she is more of a babysitter. This infuriated Izzi Dame. However, Tatum held her stablemate back and challenged Fatal Influence to a match. Izzi didn't look too happy with this decision. A brawl broke out in the ring, which resulted in The Culling standing tall. Although The Culling came out on top tonight, things might not be well between Izzi and Tatum, especially after Jacy Jayne's comment.&quot;Okay, Izzi. Wow Izzi! Wow! You know, I used to have so much respect for you. Reallly, I thought so highly of you. A strong, independent, confident woman. In my opinion, the leader of The Culling. But since Tatum's been around, I don't know, if you ask me she's more of a babysitter, rather than a leader.&quot;The Vision broke up last week on WWE RAWThe Vision came together earlier this year after Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk and aligned himself with Seth Rollins. They later added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to their group. While it initially looked like Seth was the leader of the faction, as the weeks went on, it became evident that it was Paul Heyman who was calling the shots.Last week on RAW, Bron Breakker speared Seth Rollins towards the end of the show. He then convinced Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to join him, meaning that The Vision had now split from Seth Rollins.It remains to be seen if The Culling will follow in the same footsteps of The Vision.If you use the quote from this article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.