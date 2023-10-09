"Back where he belonged" - Bray Wyatt's close friend recalls his return to WWE; he was an integral part of Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 marked Bray Wyatt’s return to the company after his release in July 2021. Little did fans know that The Eater of Worlds would only be there briefly as he tragically passed away on August 24, 2023. His close friend recently opened up about his return on Twitter.

Wyatt’s friend, Jason Baker, is a renowned masks and props maker. He helped design the props and puppet suits for the Firefly Fun House characters for Extreme Rules 2022.

That’s not all, as Baker also donned The Fiend attire to do his best impression of the supernatural character. He did so at the premium live event where Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE in 2022.

Taking to social media, Jason Baker recalled the day Wyatt returned to the company. He said that it was his rightful place and that he was back where he belonged.

Check out what he wrote below:

"One year ago. I turned 40, said goodbye to my grandma, stayed up for 48 hours creating puppet suits, got to do my best Fiend impression, and witnessed @Windham6 take his rightful place back where he belonged. Such an amazing day!"

Fans at Wells Fargo Center also caught a glimpse of Jason Baker coming out in The Fiend attire to support Wyatt’s entrance at Extreme Rules.

The WWE Universe lost one of the most creative minds in wrestling on August 24 this year. Wyatt has left a void that will never be filled by anyone else.

Bray Wyatt's vision could continue in WWE through a returning superstar

The Eater of Worlds had some plans in store for the Wyatt 6 faction in the company. However, Bray Wyatt tragically passed away before the group could be put together.

According to wrestling insider account BWE (BoozerRasslin), Wyatt's vision in WWE will continue following his passing. BWE has reported that the Firefly Funhouse and the Wyatt 6 faction could be picked up by Uncle Howdy, who worked with Wyatt during his latest run in the company.

Uncle Howdy’s character has long been rumored to be portrayed by Bray’s brother Bo Dallas. It would be a good call to allow Bray Wyatt’s brother to carry the story forward and bring it to its conclusion.

