Who was The Fiend during Bray Wyatt's WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022? Identity finally revealed

Extreme Rules 2022 marked the historic return of Bray Wyatt to WWE. The real-life Windham Rotunda had been released a year prior due to budget cuts. His return was preceded by the arrival of The Fiend and the Firefly Fun House. But if Wyatt was on stage, then who was behind the mask?

The man who portrayed The Fiend at WWE Extreme Rules was none other than Jason Baker. In a Twitter/X post on Sunday, Baker remembered Bray Wyatt’s illustrious return to the company and revealed how he “stayed up for 48 hours creating puppet suits.”

Jason Baker portrayed The Fiend at Extreme Rules 2022.

Baker is a special effects makeup artist who’s worked closely with WWE Superstars such as Wyatt and Asuka to create their iconic masks. He’s the owner of Callosum Studious, a “Pittsburgh-based makeup effects company specializing in masks, props, quality prosthetics, blood fx, etc. for film and television.”

Wyatt entered into a feud with LA Knight after returning to WWE. The pair would have multiple segments on SmackDown and RAW, with their promo on the red brand featuring The Undertaker. Wyatt and The Megastar concluded their feud in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023.

How did LA Knight pay tribute to Bray Wyatt after his untimely passing?

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in his sleep due to a heart attack on August 24, 2023. He had been dealing with COVID-19, which exacerbated his pre-existing heart condition. WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, broke the news of Wyatt’s passing on social media.

The company scrapped all plans for SmackDown and set up an impromptu tribute show for the Wyatt Family patriarch in the wake of his untimely passing.

The August 25 episode of the blue brand was main evented by LA Knight, who paid an emotional tribute to his former rival before the match against Finn Balor.

