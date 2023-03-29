"Backing my Latino Heat" - Rhea Ripley tweets a message to Dominik Mysterio after he brutally attacks Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley took to social media to tweet a message to Dominik Mysterio, who once again set his sights on Rey Mysterio.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Rey was victorious over Damian Priest in a match that ended via disqualification. Post-match, Dominik attacked his father.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley showed her support towards her Judgment Day stablemate.

"Backing my Latino Heat at #WrestleMania39 @DomMysterio35 #ExConDom #TheJudgmentDay," wrote Ripley

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Rhea Ripley warned Charlotte Flair on this week's WWE RAW

On Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley cut a promo aimed at Charlotte Flair. The Judgment Day member put her rival on notice ahead of their match at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley stated that she must beat Flair to establish her place as the best in the professional wrestling industry. She said:

"I must beat Charlotte Flair. I must prove that I'm the best. I must become the biggest star here in this industry. And I need Charlotte's title to do so. It comes down to Charlotte's legacy against my destiny. Charlotte can't stop me from becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania."

Ripley and Flair have previously faced one another on a couple of occasions. Their match at WrestleMania 39 will be contested for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Queen won the title on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 by dethroning Ronda Rousey. A win for Ripley would mark her first reign as the women's champion of the blue brand.

WrestleMania 39 will be a big night for The Judgment Day, considering that Finn Balor will also be in action against WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a Hell in a Cell match.

Are you excited for Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor's matches at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below!

