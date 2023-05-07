In case you didn't know, Carlito Colon made an incredible return at WWE Backlash. Primarily associated with the Intercontinental title, he is a Puerto Rican star belonging to wrestling royalty - the Colon family.

At Backlash 2023, chaos ensued as the LWO got into a brawl with The Judgment Day. But the biggest difference-maker of them all was arguably the returning veteran, who even had an apple ready with him. Fans of the Ruthless Aggression Era probably remember how he would always spit on the face of people who he thought weren't cool. He did spite an apple on the face of a Judgement Day member at the PLE.

Many superstars have been victims of this over the years, and the latest victim is none other than Dominik Mysterio - who has been receiving acclaim as WWE's most hated heel.

The veteran would help Bad Bunny overcome Damian Priest and it led to Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor getting significantly outnumbered.

The entrance, the return, and the spit received among the biggest pops of the night. San Juan, Puerto Rico didn't disappoint the entire night. It certainly made sense for him to return, especially since the event was in his hometown and birthplace of San Juan.

As you can imagine, WWE fans were thrilled at the prospect of the former Intercontinental Champion returning, with many calling for the company to re-sign the veteran:

Matt Moody @MattMoody_M What an amazing moment, Carlito back in Puerto Rico wearing the LWO t-shirt, spitting the apple in the face of Dominik Mysterio and being cool while doing it, fantastic stuff. #WWEBacklash What an amazing moment, Carlito back in Puerto Rico wearing the LWO t-shirt, spitting the apple in the face of Dominik Mysterio and being cool while doing it, fantastic stuff. #WWEBacklash

Dylan Flippo @dylanmflippo Carlito spitting an apple in the face of Dominik Mysterio is something I didn’t have on the bingo card Carlito spitting an apple in the face of Dominik Mysterio is something I didn’t have on the bingo card

LaDarius Brown @ladarius_brown Seeing Carlito spit an apple in Dominik Mysterio's face is pretty cool. #WWEBacklash Seeing Carlito spit an apple in Dominik Mysterio's face is pretty cool. #WWEBacklash

PrinceWatercress @PrinceWatercres 619 to Dominik! Dominik gets the apple spit! Rey and Carlito chase Dominik and Finn to the back! Savio Vega with the Los Boricuas theme! It's been 25 years! #WWEBacklash 619 to Dominik! Dominik gets the apple spit! Rey and Carlito chase Dominik and Finn to the back! Savio Vega with the Los Boricuas theme! It's been 25 years! #WWEBacklash

DUGAS @TikTokDugas I CANNOT BELIEVE I JUST SAW CARLITO SPIT AN APPLE IN 2023 #WWEBacklash I CANNOT BELIEVE I JUST SAW CARLITO SPIT AN APPLE IN 2023 #WWEBacklash

PixelQueen223🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ @PixelQueen223 @WWE This is awesome! Carlito spit in the face of dom since dom wasn’t being cool! #backlash This is awesome! Carlito spit in the face of dom since dom wasn’t being cool! #backlash @WWE

Pewter_Odin @PewterOdin



I spit in the face!

BRO THIS IS WILD!!!!!

#wwebacklash CARLITO!!!!! OH MY GOD!!!!I spit in the face!BRO THIS IS WILD!!!!! CARLITO!!!!! OH MY GOD!!!!I spit in the face!BRO THIS IS WILD!!!!!#wwebacklash https://t.co/eGKJpvbyEu

ALO ☘️ @alondragee CARLITO SPIT THE APPLE IN DOMINIKS FACE LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO CARLITO SPIT THE APPLE IN DOMINIKS FACE LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Carlito returned after two years, but what was his last role?

The veteran Carlito last appeared in early 2021 - returning at the Royal Rumble match where Edge won. He then made another appearance the following night on RAW, teaming up with Jeff Hardy to face Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

The duo were successful in their efforts and this is the first time in two years that he is back. He mentioned the last time, it was exciting for him, but the fact that there was no live audience "sucked".

It isn't surprising that he felt that way. Brock Lesnar revealed not too long ago that the lack of crowds made him want to retire.

Thankfully, Carlito had the crowd behind him with the pandemic now over. The reception he received was certainly exceptional thanks to the fact that it happened in his hometown, but it might be seriously worth considering bringing him back to WWE.

He doesn't necessarily need to be a full-timer, but occasional appearances to help elevate other stars would lead to some big pops time and again.

Would you like to see Carlito back in WWE? If so, what should his role be? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes