Backstage concerns from WWE talent regarding the current hiring and firing process - Reports

There appears to be a lot of unrest among the WWE locker rooms in recent months over the way the company has been handling its hiring and firing process right now.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there have been various hits to the morale of the WWE locker room concerning the multiple rounds of releases this year.

Female talent has reached out to Fightful over concerns about where the WWE women's division is heading, based on the fact that Johnny Ace has returned to his previous Talent Relations position that he was in several years ago. An era where the company hired a bunch of bikini models with no prior experience in the wrestling industry.

Fightful has spoken so numerous female talent in WWE, NXT and the Performance Center who have concerns over some of the news that has emerged this weekend.



Red flags have been raised regarding WWE passing on certain talents recently at the Performance Center

While Canyon Ceman wasn't overly popular with talent backstage at WWE, his release also led to new concerns throughout the company based on how the company will be handling the hiring process going forward at WWE NXT.

Some of the wrestlers that WWE has passed on as of late at recent tryouts were described to Fightful as "slam dunks."

The wrestlers being passed on have raised "red flags" among WWE talent regarding the change in philosophy in WWE's hiring process from this point on.

With recent reports of major changes currently happening in WWE NXT, it is a very uncertain time within the WWE locker room right now as their rosters could look dramatically different a year from now.

