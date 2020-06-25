Backstage details on why Brock Lesnar threatened to punch WWE Security Head 'right in the face' backstage

Nobody wants to get on the wrong side of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a multi-time WWE Champion in the company

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion during his first run with the company from 2002-04. While this may be a big deal for most aspiring Superstars, it wasn't enough to make Brock Lesnar happy.

It has been documented that Brock Lesnar was very unhappy during his first run with the company and used to be miserable all the time. Former WWE Head of Security Jimmy Noonan recently spoke to FOX News about Brock Lesnar. He revealed how The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar behaved backstage during his early days in WWE and shared a story on how much Brock Lesnar wanted to stay away from the crowd.

Brock was sometimes really miserable. There was one morning when we were at the airport and we were at the airport again at 5 o’clock getting another 5 AM flight to another city. I shadowed Brock because he was the champ. We walk into the airport at the same time and he looks at me and goes ‘Noonan if one fan comes up to me and asks me for an autograph, I’m gonna punch you right in the face’ and that would be the beginning of my day. (H/T: SEScoops)

Noonan stated that Brock Lesnar was the kind of guy who wanted to go shoot elk in his backyard and wants to ice fish. The lifestyle of a WWE Superstar was not for him.

How much Brock Lesnar hated WWE

Noonan also revealed that Brock Lesnar essentially bought a private jet for himself just so he didn't have to hang around the fans.

He hated WWE so much at the time that he bought his own airplane to fly in on his own expense so he wouldn’t have to be with the boys in the airport and be with the fans.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and has been working a part-time schedule since then. Despite being a part-timer, Brock Lesnar has managed to win multiple World Championships in WWE and is arguably one of the most dominant WWE Champions of the past decade.

Brock Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 36 where he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main-event of the Show of Shows.