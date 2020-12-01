Backstage details on who convinced Vince McMahon to sign The Hardy Boyz in 1998 (Exclusive)

Matt and Jeff Hardy signed their contracts with WWE in 1998 and went on to become one of the greatest tag teams in the history of the company. The Hardy Boyz have held ten tag team championships together in WWE. Jeff is still signed to WWE, while Matt Hardy is currently signed with AEW.

Vince Russo reveals his role in convincing Vince McMahon to sign The Hardy Boyz

On this week's episode of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed his role in WWE signing The Hardy Boyz. During the show, Russo said that he convinced Vince McMahon to sign The Hardy Boyz to contracts. Russo said that Vince McMahon didn't really understand the coolness factor of The Hardy Boyz because the WWE CEO was in his early 50s at the time:

A lot of people don't know this. I was the one that sat at Vince's living room table and convinced him to give the Hardys a contract. Before they even had a contract, I'm like... at that point, Vince is in his 50s, and he's not really seeing the coolness factor. You know, bro, I was in my early 30s, and I'm like 'bro, you've got to', and he gave these guys a contract.

The reason why I'm saying that is because I want people to understand how long I've worked with Jeff. I worked with him in WWE, I worked with him in TNA. I love Jeff Hardy to death, I really do, brother, and he doesn't have a bigger fan than me.

Jeff Hardy was in action on WWE RAW last night. Hardy beat Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match on RAW. The finish of the match saw a scary moment when Jeff Hardy's head hit the steel steps, following a Swanton Bomb through a table at ringside. Thankfully, it does not look like Jeff Hardy was seriously injured.

Vince Russo also discussed the Jeff Hardy spot during his appearance on Legion of RAW. Russo could not believe that Jeff would take such a risk at this stage of his career, especially with no fans present in the arena. You can check out Vince Russo's full comments on the scary Jeff Hardy spot HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.