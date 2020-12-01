Jeff Hardy and Elias faced off on RAW in a Symphony of Destruction match. While the match itself was good, the main talking point afterward was the scary moment with Jeff Hardy at the finish.

With Elias on a table at ringside, Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb from the top turnbuckle, hitting his head on the steel steps on the way down. Despite this, Jeff managed to clamber and pin Elias for the win.

Vince Russo on Jeff Hardy's scary moment on RAW

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW with Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the scary moment involving Jeff Hardy. Russo said he does not understand why Hardy would take such a risk at this stage of his career, especially with no fans in attendance:

But what are you doing? What the **** are you doing? Bro, do you know how close this guy came to killing himself? Why is he doing this? Listen, I know the guy is very prideful, wants to go out there and give the absolute best that he can, but with everything that Jeff has done and given to the wrestling business, he doesn't need to be doing this anymore. Oh my god! How close did this guy come to literally killing himself?

And Chris, let's not forget, he's doing it in front of no people. There are no people there. What are you doing?

Russo reiterated that Jeff Hardy did not need to take such risks, saying that despite the scary spot, the spot itself would not be adding more viewers to the show:

You know Chris, you and I, we get older, and we get wiser. Jeff is older and wiser, and I'm sorry, Jeff, you've got a beautiful wife, you've got a beautiful family. At this point, you don't need to be doing that s**t. Not one other person, not one more person is going to be watching this show because of that, not one. What are you doing bro?

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Jeff Hardy following RAW on Wrestling Observer Radio. It looks like Jeff is fine, although Meltzer said that there is a chance he may have a concussion. You can check out our full report HERE.

