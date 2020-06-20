Backstage details on how Drew McIntyre 'hurt' his own push

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania this year.

Drew McIntyre was released from WWE in 2014 and returned in 2017.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has finally established himself as the main event Superstar many believed he was destined to be when he debuted for WWE. Unfortunately for Drew McIntyre, his immediate push on the main roster was short-lived and he was relegated to the lower card before being teamed with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater in a comedy tag-team called 3MB.

Speaking on his podcast, Arn Anderson talked about Drew McIntyre's match with Kofi Kingston at Fatal Four Way 2010. At the show, Kofi Kingston defeated Drew McIntyre in a match for the IC Championship.

Talking about Drew McIntyre, Arn Anderson stated that McIntyre had 'leaned out' a lot and was much slimmer, which hurt him.

Drew McIntyre went through a time where he got too lean, I don't know if that's possible but the guy looked like he's walking into an amateur bodybuilding show and might have just leaned out a bit too much. I'm not sure if it was in the same period, but that definitely hurt him

Drew McIntyre's return

After being released by the company 2014, Drew McIntyre started bulking again and returned to RAW in 2018 with a physique that could rival any big man in the industry. It was his new look and hard work that got him to the stage where WWE was confident enough in him to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.