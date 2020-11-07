Elias' album 'Universal Truth' came out last month and is now available on Spotify and iTunes. The RAW Superstar had been out with a pectoral injury and only returned to action last month.

Elias was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump and discussed his album 'Universal Truth' and gave details on how it came about. He revealed that he had the idea for the album while he was out injured and floated the idea to WWE who asked him to write some songs and send it over:

When I got hurt last time on SmackDown, that's really when this stuff got put into motion. I'm going to reference the very first line in 'Amen,' how many times are they going to kill me? I don't know if you remember, but Baron Corbin took a thing to my throat and I couldn't sing, and my hand was messed up. He threw me off the ledge, and then I get hit by a car of all things. I was out of action for quite a while.

I'm sitting at home and I'm thinking, how many times are they going to kill me and try to put my down? And I just wrote that song. I reached out to the WWE team, I said, 'Listen, I really want to come back. I want to have an album for when I come back, whenever that may be, and they said they were on board. They said to write some songs and give it to them. I did that. I wrote about 10 songs. We narrowed it down, and that's what we got, we got the 'Universal Truth.' H/T: WrestlingInc

Elias' WWE reutrn

After being out of action with a torn pectoral muscle, Elias was drafted by RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft. He returned to WWE television on the October 12th episode of RAW, attacking Jeff Hardy and taking him out with his guitar. Elias and Jeff Hardy went on to have a Guitar On A Pole match on RAW which was won by Jeff Hardy.