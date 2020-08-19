Incident that led to Paul Heyman wanting to 'punch Vince McMahon in the mouth' revealed

Former WWE Head of Security James Tillis recently spoke to Andrew Thompson. Tillis talked about his experiences in WWE. He spoke about he became great friends with Batista, working with Vince McMahon and much more. Tillis also talked about the plane ride he shared with Paul Heyman and how he will never forget that experience.

Tillis recalled how he was once stuck in Siberia along with Paul Heyman and how furious the former RAW Executive Director was during the whole ordeal. He revealed that they had to land in Russia to get fuel in the middle of a snowstorm, which made it very dangerous.

Paul Heyman furious with Vince McMahon over plane ride

Here is what he had to say about the incident:

“My scariest plane ride was we were on our way to Perth, Australia, and we started taking on — I think — there’s something going on where we had to get fuel and me and Paul Heyman were sitting next to each other, and we were near Siberia.

We had to land — I believe it was in Russia or a Russia outpost to get fuel in the middle of a snowstorm where they had to clear the tracks and they wouldn’t let us off the plane obviously, then we took off at unbelievably — it was almost at a 90 degree angle to get out of this snowstorm and Paul Heyman looks at me and he says to me, he goes, ‘If we get out of this alive’ because trust me when I tell you, we were circling and it was getting kind of close and you can ask Paul Heyman. He goes, ‘I’m gonna punch Vince [McMahon] in the mouth if I ever get out of this alive.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God.’” (h/t: 411Mania)