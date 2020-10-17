Backstage details on jealousy in the women's locker room in WWE

The world of WWE is full of men and women competing to reach the top spot at any cost. This kind of a stressful environment is likely to give rise to emotions of jealousy and competition.

While speaking about backstage jealousy between former WWE Superstars Sunny and Sable, Jim Ross stated on his podcast Grilling JR that the women's locker room is always full of jealousy of some kind even today, in WWE or any other company.

Jim Ross stated that while there is rampant jealousy among the men too, they are more likely to hide their true feelings whereas women are open about it.

''I think there were probably undercurrents on jealousy. Just like there are today. If we think that there is no jealousy in the ladies locker room in any company, we are BSing ourselves. Of course there is. And in the men's locker room to some degree. Women are just more honest and open. They don't hide their feelings whereas the 'macho' guys go 'I can't show my feelings'.''

Reasons for locker room jealousy in WWE

Jim Ross talked about how Sunny and other 'divas' were jealous of Sable for becoming instantly popular in WWE despite having no prior experience in wrestling.

Jim Ross also talked about how some Superstars inflate the amount of money they make which leads to tensions behind the scenes and other Superstars asking for a raise because of that.