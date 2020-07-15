WWE has turned Jeff Hardy's real-life trials and tribulations into an ongoing storyline as of late. Jeff Hardy has been involved in a storyline with former WWE Champion Sheamus where Hardy's past as an addict keeps being brought up.

Though Vince McMahon apparently loved their match at Backlash, the fans have criticized the storyline for being too controversial. Jeff Hardy's past is no secret to the fans and the former WWE Champion has stated multiple times that he is a changed man now.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about Jeff Hardy's infamous incident with Sting in TNA. He also recalled how Jeff Hardy was made to apologize to the locker room when he made his return to the company.

''I remember when Jeff Hardy had the problem, you know in the match against Sting” Bully Ray began. “Remember that debacle in TNA? I remember when Jeff came back to the company” Bully Ray continued. And they [TNA] made him apologise to the locker room. They put Jeff in front of the whole locker room and he just kind of apologised like I’m really sorry blah blah blah blah blah.”

Bully Ray further revealed that when the locker room was asked if anyone wanted to say anything, he was the one who spoke up. He told Jeff Hardy that what he really cares about is the finish of the match and making money.

What Bully Ray told Jeff Hardy

''Then they said at the end of the meeting ‘does anybody have anything to say?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I do.’ I said, ‘Jeff, I really couldn’t care less about all of these things that went on. All I care about is that you can still hit your finish. Now let’s go out there and make some money.''

Ray also spoke about Matt Riddle and the accusations on him. Bully Ray commented that everything that happens outside the ring is just 'outside noise' and shouldn't affect the performance of the Superstars.

“All of this outside stuff is noise. We’re performers, when your music hits? You get in there, you perform, you tear the house down. And then you go home.”