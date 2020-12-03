Backstage details on John Cena's relationship with Vince McMahon

Arn Anderson revealed on the latest episode of his ARN podcast that Vince McMahon agrees with the majority of John Cena’s creative ideas.

During his 18-year association with WWE as a producer, Anderson worked closely with John Cena. The WWE Hall of Famer produced many of the 16-time World Champion’s matches, which meant he often pitched ideas for his match finishes.

“I never failed to tell him what I thought and when something was too much, and [if] we’re making a mistake here. If it was already settled and it was already being discussed, I had very, very little control over that.”

Anderson added that John Cena had more of a say in his own storylines when he became a bigger star in WWE. The company’s top decision-maker, Vince McMahon, had so much faith in Cena’s ideas that he approved them most of the time.

“As the years crept by, less and less, John took more control of what he felt he should do in his angles. Nine times out of 10, Vince would just go right along with him, and I understand.”

Anderson, who joined AEW after leaving WWE in 2019, clarified that he had no issues with John Cena’s own ideas being used. However, he felt that the amount of attention that WWE placed on him could have been spread around multiple Superstars instead.

John Cena’s WWE career in 2020

John Cena has focused more on his acting career than his WWE career over the last three years. In 2020, his only WWE match came against Bray Wyatt in the cinematic Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36.

Prior to that, he competed in three televised matches in 2019, with all three in-ring encounters coming in the first two weeks of the year.

Moving forward, John Cena has made it clear that he will appear in a WWE ring again. He told Jimmy Fallon in September that his WWE career is “not over, but it’s not as active” as previous years.

Although John Cena has repeatedly said he plans to return, it is unclear when his next WWE appearance will take place.