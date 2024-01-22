Backstage details on Kevin Dunn’s involvement in WWE broadcasts before his exit - Reports

A new report has emerged regarding Kevin Dunn's involvement in WWE production prior to his exit from the company.

Kevin Dunn had been one of the most prominent backstage figures in WWE for several years now. In fact, he was seen as Vince McMahon's loyal right-hand man who was always involved in WWE's production meetings. Needless to say, Dunn wielded a lot of power backstage due to his close relationship with Vince.

However, after Vince McMahon sold the WWE to Endeavor last year, it was only a matter of time before Dunn also left the company. After spending several years with the company, Dunn departed the company recently.

Fightful Select is now reporting from a source that Dunn was involved in many aspects of WWE's production, including graphics, lighting, camera, audio, pyro, and video. The source also noted that Dunn wasn't very difficult to work with, but he expected the best from everyone and would provide feedback when he thought something could be better.

It was also reported that Triple H took control of the broadcast for the end of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames which featured the return of CM Punk as Dunn wasn't available for the show.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Dunn got along well with Triple H and other segment producers

After Dunn's departure from the WWE, there were questions regarding his sudden exit and if he had any troubles with Triple H and the other producers. Those questions were answered in Fightful Select's recent report.

According to the report, Dunn actually got along well with Triple H, Bruce Prichard and the other segment producers and there wasn't any power struggle taking place. There was a deep emphasis on safety for the crew members and the superstars. A good example was Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 entrance where Dunn delayed the pyro to make sure the camera crew were clear from getting hit.

It was certainly a bit of a shock to see Dunn suddenly exit the company the way he did over the beginning of the year.

What do you make of Kevin Dunn's exit? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.