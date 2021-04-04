Backstage details on potential WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 main event - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 37 is only a few days away. The event will take place over two nights, meaning two matches will headline the Showcase of Immortals. The Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan is expected to headline Night Two.

According to a recent report, the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match pitting Sasha Banks against Bianca Belair is a contender for WrestleMania Night One's main event.

The EST of WWE earned the right to challenge "The Boss" Sasha Banks for the title at the Show of Shows after she outlasted 29 other entrants to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match.

WWE proclaims each year that the Royal Rumble winner/s will main event 'Mania, so there's a chance the two stars will create history on Saturday night.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the SmackDown Women's Championship match could headline the first night of WrestleMania 37 over the WWE Championship clash between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

"The rest of the 4/10 show is Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown women’s title, which is being positioned in many card rundowns as the main event, on top of Lashley vs. McIntyre. Under that is Bad Bunny (with Damien Priest) vs. The Miz (with John Morrison), New Day vs. Omos & A.J. Styles for the Raw tag titles, Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a cage match and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins."

Bianca Belair wants to headline WWE WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair explained in a recent interview why she believes her match with Sasha Banks should close out WrestleMania Night One.

"I would love to be in the main event. That’s the dream in WWE. What more could you ask for in that moment? It’s a dream I’ve always had. We’re already creating history by being the first two Black females to have a title match at WrestleMania, so it’s just amazing. We represent two alpha-females and to do it on the grandest stage of all, in the main event… why not?"

If that happens, they'll become the second women to main event WrestleMania after Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey.