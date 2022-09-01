Backstage details of Vince McMahon rejecting a WWE Legend's major plan for Sami Zayn

Road Dogg 'Brian James' recently revealed that Vince McMahon turned down the idea of having Sami Zayn perform as El Generico in WWE.

Fans who followed Zayn before his WWE days might be pretty familiar with the superstar's Luchador gimmick. The 38-year-old star became a household name on the independent circuit as the masked 'El Generico' before he signed with WWE in 2013.

Brian James worked as SmackDown's head writer several years ago and was amongst Sami Zayn's biggest supporters backstage. Road Dogg wanted Zayn to wrestle more on TV and proposed a plan for him to have two characters simultaneously, similar to the recent Ezekiel/Elias angle.

While the storyline looked great on paper, Vince McMahon didn't wish to see it unfold on RAW and SmackDown, as Road Dogg revealed below on his podcast:

"I tried to; when I was writing for SmackDown, I tried to get him to wrestle on SmackDown and have El Generico wrestle on Monday Night RAW, and Vince wouldn't go for it," revealed Road Dogg. "But we wanted to try and do that and have people go like, 'That's you, dude.' And he goes, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' We just thought it would be funny. It was Ezekiel before Ezekiel." [20:04 - 20:40]

There ain't no better television in wrestling right now than Sami Zayn: Road Dogg

Sami Zayn's highly-acclaimed work with The Bloodline has made him one of the most popular talents on SmackDown. Road Dogg believes that Zayn arguably has the best act in pro wrestling television at the moment.

The former intercontinental champion's segments with Roman Reigns' faction never cease to entertain the audience as he's showcased his versatility as a performer and continues to raise his game every week.

Road Dogg also added that Zayn and The Bloodline's performances were worthy enough to win a Daytime Emmy award.

"There ain't no better television in wrestling right now than Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Like, if you ain't getting into that, the range on those guys and to see them every week backstage and with promos," added the WWE Hall of Famer. "Holy mackerel, man! They could be getting awards on Daytime drama, and it's hilarious. You can see the other Usos trying not to die laughing because Sami is great television, man. So good!" [19:30 - 20:03]

Do you agree with Road Dogg's views on Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

