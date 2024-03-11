Backstage details on William Regal’s recent appearance at WWE show - Reports

New details have emerged regarding William Regal's recent appearance at a WWE show.

After Regal left AEW and returned back to WWE, fans were excited at the thought of Regal resuming his former role as General Manager of NXT. However, that wasn't the case and Regal has since been kept off television.

Instead, Shawn Michaels was the one running the show on and offscreen until recently. A few weeks ago, Regal made his first televised appearance since returning to the company and named Ava as the new General Manager of NXT which made a lot of people wonder if Regal would ever return to NXT again.

That question was answered this past week when Regals showed up during Charlie Dempsey's promo to provide him with some words of wisdom.

Fightful Select is now confirming that Regal was not initially listed for the No Quarter Catch Crew's promo but his promo is set to play a key role in Charlie's next few weeks.

Former AEW star is still in touch with William Regal

Fuego Del Sol started his career with AEW in 2020 and wrestled for the promotion until the end of 2023 when he left the company after a not so satisfactory run. Following his departure, Del Sol has continued to wrestle in the Indies and even competed for the GCW World Title.

Speaking on In The Weeds podcast, Del Sol revealed that he has still managed to stay in touch with Regal after his departure from the company.

"I talked to Scott D'Amore a little bit. He was like, Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim. They are talent relations. They are who you should talk to. I have Tommy's number, he's told me he's keeping me in mind. At the moment, there is nothing for sure. I've always been in touch with William Regal on the other side. William Regal has had nice things to say about me and hopefully we'll be doing something." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Regal will be able to help Fuego Del Sol get a contract with WWE.

