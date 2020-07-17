Backstage details on WWE losing patience with Bobby Lashley's progress

Bobby Lashley is a former Intercontinental as well as US Champion in WWE. While The Almighty Bobby Lashley has held the WWE ECW Championship, he is yet to win his first World Championship in WWE.

While speaking about Bobby Lashley and his career in WWE, Jim Ross explained on his podcast - Grilling JR - why Lashley always received a 'start-stop' booking in the company during his first run. Ross stated that while he believed Lashley was talented, the company would run out of patience with the speed of his progress.

Jim Ross backed Bobby Lashley saying that he was new to the business and it was understandable for him to take time to learn. The veteran announcer also believes that one of the reasons for Vince McMahon becoming disinterested in Bobby Lashley was because of someone getting in his ear.

“It depends on what input Vince is getting from the last person he talked to. I’m sure Bruce (Prichard) has experienced these issues where you think you have a gameplan, this is what we are going to do, and then somebody gets Vince’s ear that has an agenda and all of a sudden they cast doubt on the process or the decision making. It’s a trait of that company. Bobby did have some false starts and continuity issues. He was on again and off again. I think there was a lack of patience in how good Bobby was progressing and how much he was progressing.''

Jim Ross praises Bobby Lashley

Jim Ross further went on to give his take on what he thought of Bobby Lashley. Ross believed that Lashley had a nice pace of progress. He also said that he doesn't blame Bobby Lashley for taking the time to adjust.

''I thought it was a nice pace. He started getting more comfortable in the ring. Again, you’re not getting a guy that has an extensive pro wrestling background. He couldn’t tell you who Bruno was, or Bobo Brazil or who was the Junkyard Dog or Dick Murdock. He would not have known those things. So, a green guy is in graduate school and he got advanced very quickly to get to the graduate school level. It is challenging for anybody including a great athlete like Lashley.”