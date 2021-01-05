Backstage details on WWE's plan for Goldberg and Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble

RAW Legends Night saw Drew McIntyre successfully defend the WWE Championship against Keith Lee. He was interrupted by Goldberg after the match with the WCW legend challenging The Scottish Warrior to a match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. We recently got an update on when WWE decided on plans for Goldberg vs. McIntyre.

Goldberg is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He also had the famous 173-0 undefeated streak at the beginning of his WCW career. Goldberg is also a two-time WWE Universal Champion.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave more details on WWE's plans for Goldberg vs. McIntyre at Royal Rumble. Meltzer said that the decision to have Drew McIntyre face Goldberg was only made on Saturday. Although WWE were initially teasing a possible match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg, it will now be Goldberg taking on 'The Scottish Warrior' Drew McIntyre:

The Goldberg thing, so Bill Goldberg vs Drew McIntyre is going to be the main event of the Royal Rumble. So this was decided on Saturday. So if you're wondering why Goldberg did all this buildup with Roman Reigns if he's going to wrestle Drew McIntyre and it's like, that is your answer. It wasn't a swerve. It wasn't to throw people off. It was because they had nobody ready for anything.

Goldberg challenged Drew McIntyre on RAW last night

Drew McIntyre defended the WWE Championship in the main event of RAW against Keith Lee. After successfully defending the championship, Drew McIntyre was interrupted in the ring by Goldberg. After refusing to shake Drew McIntyre's hand, Goldberg put over McIntyre as a great WWE Champion. Goldberg added that in his opinion, McIntyre did not have enough respect and accused him of disrespecting the legends on RAW last night before challenging him to a title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre accepted the challenge. He said that Goldberg couldn't beat him and wrestling him would be like wrestling his own father. Goldberg shoved Drew McIntyre as RAW went off the air.

