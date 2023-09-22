Backstage locker room reaction after mass WWE releases (Exclusive)

WWE went through many cuts today, releasing multiple superstars throughout the day. Now, there's word about what the reaction has been backstage in the locker room after the releases went through.

The company released quite a few stars. As of now, the names we know are as follows:

Dolph Ziggler

Mustafa Ali

Shelton Benjamin

Riddick Moss

Emma

Elias

Rick Boogs

Top Dolla

Aliyah

Mace

Mansoor

Shanky

Dana Brooke

as well as multiple NXT stars, including Quincy Elliot, Dabba-Kato, Yulisea Leon, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Brooklyn Barlow, and Alexis Gray.

According to a report, there are other names from NXT, but those are not known as of now.

With this being the case, as reported by Dr. Chris Featherstone, the mood backstage is far from the best. Backstage stars are unhappy, with sources saying, "Nobody happy about that," when commenting on the WWE stars being let go.

Expand Tweet

With this coming on the back of the merger with Endeavor, it's a turbulent time for the company.

Taking place the day before WWE SmackDown, fans will be waiting to see if any of the stars will react to the releases. Given how things have gone in the past, though, it seems unlikely now.

What was your reaction to the budget cuts? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star