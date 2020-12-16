Backstage news on AJ Styles' reaction to the Weenomenal One

A few weeks ago on IMPACT Wrestling, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows promised they had a "Phenomenal" opponent in store for Ethan Page. Obviously, it implied that AJ Styles would be returning to the company while under contract with WWE.

Wrestling fans everywhere knew this wasn't possible, so they all waited to see what the Good Brothers have come up with. What they got was Swoggle dressed up as AJ Styles, calling himself the Weenomenal One.

The Weenomenal One would go on to defeat Page in the match and was the talk of the wrestling world for the next couple of days. Many people wondered if Styles knew about this ahead of time and what he thought of the portrayal. We now have information on that.

AJ Styles has a great sense of humor about Hornswoggle's portrayal of him

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AJ Styles had no idea that this was going to happen, but upon seeing it he thought it was great. As for the people questioning the use of Styles' gear, entrance theme, and likeness, Fightful hasn't heard any issues about any of these things being used.

IMPACT also owns the rights to the Styles theme "Get Ready To Fly" as it was created by the company several years ago, so there should be no issue there whatsoever.

It has also been said that the segment was a "big hit" among those in both the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling locker rooms. It's nice to see that most people in the wrestling business still have a sense of humor.

A SHOCKING unmasking, a PHENOMENAL upset and a SICKENING assault! These are the Top 5 moments from this week's IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/xQGvmadSfu — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 27, 2020

What did you think of Swoggle's portrayal of AJ Styles? Did you find it funny? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.