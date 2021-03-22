Backstage news on Batista and the WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

It sounds like the WWE Universe will have to wait a little longer before they see Batista inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

This year's WWE Hall of Fame will be a joint class for both 2020 and 2021. The event will reportedly be pre-recorded and there will be no fans in attendance. While the other 2020 class are present on WWE's website, Batista's absence is notable.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE sources have told him the plan is to induct Batista into the Hall of Fame "when a full crowd can enjoy it." While this certainly makes sense, it's a bit of a bummer that the WWE Universe will have to wait for the Animal's induction speech.

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

Batista's WWE Hall of Fame induction will occur when a full crowd can attend

While WWE waiting for a full crowd to induct Batista certainly makes sense, it probably doesn't help matters that The Animal is very busy as of late filming movies in Hollywood.

Batista just wrapped up filming his role in the Marvel Studios film Thor: Love and Thunder last month in Australia. He will be back with Marvel later this year to film Guardians of the Galaxy volume three. Whether Batista's busy schedule at the moment played a factor in this decision is currently unknown.

Batista's last match occurred at WrestleMania against Triple H at Metlife Stadium back in 2019. Shortly following the match, Batista took to social media, officially announcing his retirement from professional wrestling.

@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼 — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) April 8, 2019

What are your thoughts on WWE delaying Batista's Hall of Fame induction? Do you think he'll go in next year? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.