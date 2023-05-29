Backstage news on Becky Lynch's physical condition after WWE Night of Champions – Reports

Following an altercation this past Saturday at Night of Champions, it seems as though the condition of Becky Lynch's suspected injury is better than expected.

Lynch went one-on-one with the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in Saudi Arabia this past weekend, with the Irishwoman losing after newly drafted RAW star Zoey Stark aligned herself with Trish, and helped the legend sneak away with the win.

During Stark's attack on her, many suspected that Becky picked up a broken nose, however, Ringside News has reported that this is not the case.

"Several fans were worried about #BeckyLynch when she ended up with a bloody nose at #WWENOC. There were Nia Jax broken nose vibes for a bit. We have reached out to 100% confirm Becky Lynch's status. She did not suffer a broken nose, so she is fine. She will also be on RAW this week." (H/T Ringside News)

Given that she lost in such unfair circumstances, Lynch will no doubt be looking to get some revenge against both Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.

What is next for Becky Lynch?

Having been with the company for just over a decade, Lynch has almost achieved everything that there is to achieve, from being the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania to capturing almost every title available to her.

Despite all these incredible moments, Becky recently said in an interview with Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter to Wrestling Podcast that she has plenty of other things left on her WWE bucket list.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done... And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for years, she's been dodging me!". (H/T WrestlingINC)

Lynch's goal of winning the Money in the Bank ladder match may soon be possible with the event set to take place on Saturday, July 1st, in London.

