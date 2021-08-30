Backstage news on Becky Lynch's WWE return at SummerSlam - Reports

The WWE Universe is still buzzing over Becky Lynch's return last weekend at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE last Saturday at SummerSlam, where she shockingly captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair in 27 seconds. We now have some new information regarding Lynch's return to WWE and who knew about it ahead of time.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Bianca Belair and Carmella both knew about Becky Lynch's return ahead of time, and it wasn't something that was sprung upon them at the last minute. But the information was "officially" kept secret to others backstage throughout the day.

Becky Lynch's name was not on the internal run sheets for SummerSlam to help keep her return a secret

Sean Ross Sapp also reports that Becky Lynch wasn't seen on any of the internal run sheets for SummerSlam to try and keep her return at the event as much of a secret as possible.

If you were wondering why there were some random segments throughout the course of the show, such as Nakamura dancing with Pat McAfee, they were done in order to fill out the show to make up for the time lost of Bianca Belair's match with Sasha Banks not happening.

In a very cool backstage tidbit, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' baby was backstage at SummerSlam, and Sapp reports that "an excited Lynch greeted her backstage after the match." Hopefully, this was a moment WWE was able to capture for a future episode of WWE 24.

