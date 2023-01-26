Backstage news on the current creative process in WWE under Triple H

The inner workings of WWE have been questioned by fans for years and we finally have a little bit of insight as to how the roles of "writer" and "producer" work for the company.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News took to Twitter to talk about how the WWE Creative process has changed. He mentions that the writer credited is not the person writing the script, but the person who tells WWE Chief Content Officer and head of creative Triple H what is planned to happen.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier We received a very interesting note about the inner workings of WWE's creative process.



The "writer" noted on run-sheets and other reports does not "write" the script. They let Triple H know what is happening, language used, who was saying what and the timing of the lines. We received a very interesting note about the inner workings of WWE's creative process.The "writer" noted on run-sheets and other reports does not "write" the script. They let Triple H know what is happening, language used, who was saying what and the timing of the lines.

Ringside News goes on to mention that they were told, "Roman and Heyman take care of their own segments. Just like Cena took care of his own, and Heyman and Brock took care of their own."

Producers are also different than originally believed as they are responsible for notifying the truck of what is happening so they know what camera shots they should be getting throughout a segment or a match they are in charge of.

Who are some of the main producers for WWE television?

With RAW 30 in the rearview mirror, we can discuss who produced which segments to get a better understanding of how that role works.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed the list of producers below:

Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline Tribal Court

Chris "Abyss" Parker produced the LA Knight-Bray Wyatt-Undertaker segment

TJ Wilson produced the steel cage match

Shane Helms produced the DX segment as well as Imperium vs Street Profits & Seth Rollins

Petey Williams produced the Charlotte Flair-Bianca Belair segment as well as Belair vs Sonya Deville

Jason Jordan produced The Miz and Kevin Owens segment

Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

It is important to note that producers typically handle similar segments throughout weekly television (i.e. TJ Wilson produces the women's segments, Michael Hayes produces Roman Reigns segments, etc.)

What do you think of the current WWE product since Triple H took over? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes