The latest on Ember Moon's status with WWE NXT - Reports

Despite being removed from last week's episode of WWE NXT, Ember Moon wants you to know that she isn't injured.

Ember Moon was originally scheduled to compete on last week's episode of WWE NXT against Sarray. WWE, however, announced before the show that Moon wasn't medically cleared to compete, and Dakota Kai was taking her place.

The WWE Universe hasn't seen much of Ember Moon since her tag team partner Shotzi was called up to SmackDown. Moon's removal from last week's show led to a lot of worry from the WWE Universe. Luckily, Moon took to social media earlier today to shoot down the online rumors of an actual injury:

"Just want to clarify that I am not injured," Ember Moon tweeted.

So if the former WWE NXT Women's Champion isn't injured, what's keeping her off WWE programming?

Ember Moon is recovering from a dental procedure

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Ember Moon wasn't cleared by WWE doctors to compete on NXT last week because she is still recovering from a dental procedure that hasn't completely healed.

Sapp reports that despite having the dental procedure, Moon was willing to show up for the match against Sarray, but WWE wouldn't allow her to. At the end of the day, this is the right call for the medical staff in order to protect the talent roster from suffering a potentially serious injury.

While it's unknown how much longer Ember Moon will be out, it's certainly a relief to know that she isn't injured. We hope to learn more about when Moon can return to the ring in the coming days.

Are you relieved to hear that Ember Moon isn't injured? When do you think we'll see her return to the black and gold brand? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

