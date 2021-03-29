Backstage news on what happened before Undertaker's Survivor Series farewell

The Undertaker bid adieu to WWE fans at last year's Survivor Series, but the celebrations began a day before the actual farewell. Henry O. Godwinn, a former WWE Superstar and friend of The Undertaker, was at the farewell and has revealed what happened the night before Survivor Series.

Many WWE Superstars who were a part of the Bone Street Krew (BSK) attended Undertaker's farewell. BSK was a group of WWE stars that were known to be close friends with The Phenom in WWE.

In a recent appearance on The Shining Wizards podcast, Godwinn said BSK hadn't been together as a group for two decades and that they met up the night before Survivor Series.

"So we flew down there and everyone was meeting that night. We had our Covid tests and everybody passed. So we went to the bar and Taker was gonna be there about 10:30, so we hung out. And then here comes Taker and that’s when all the s--t began. Four bottles of Jack and about 100 beers later Godfather and Taker were putting me to bed at 3:30. We put in twenty years in one night, so I’m good for another twenty.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Godwinn stated Bruce Prichard told him about Undertaker's retirement and asked him if he would be interested in being a part of the farewell.

The Undertaker's Survivor Series farewell

The Undertaker

WWE gave The Undertaker a grand send-off at Survivor Series, with several legends taking part in the event.

The likes of Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Godfather, Kane, Big Show, JBL, Booker T, Rikishi, and Kevin Nash appeared on the show.

Advertisement

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also offered some words, before The Undertaker got on the mic and gave one final speech in the ring.