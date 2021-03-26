Backstage news on why Keith Lee has been off WWE television - Reports

Keith Lee has been off WWE television for almost two months now. But why is he gone? And when is he coming back?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Keith Lee is currently off of television due to "health reasons," and WWE has yet to clear him for a return to the ring. Because of this, Lee isn't factored into any WWE storylines at the moment.

WWE sources have told Fightful that Keith Lee has been actively trying to get cleared since being sidelined. He's also undergone testing since being off WWE television in an effort to get cleared and return to the ring quicker.

I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me.



For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support.



And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 18, 2021

Keith Lee is trying to get cleared to return to WWE

It seems to now be confirmed that Keith Lee was set to win the WWE United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in the triple threat match with Bobby Lashley and Riddle.

Unfortunately, that never occurred due to these health issues, and he was replaced in the match by John Morrison. This led to Riddle capturing the United States Championship for the first time.

At this point, it seems highly unlikely that Keith Lee will be able to return to WWE in time for WrestleMania. But even if he were able to, he would probably only be able to get in a match like The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. All of the main matches for this year's card are presumably locked in at this point on the road to WrestleMania.

Whatever the health issue, everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Keith Lee a speedy recovery, and we look forward to seeing him return to the squared circle as soon as humanLEE possible.

Right back at you brother! Fight on! https://t.co/F8sb0wX2Ql — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 25, 2021

