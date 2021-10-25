Backstage news on surprises that fell through for IMPACT Bound for Glory - Reports

IMPACT Wrestling failed to deliver many surprises at Bound for Glory on Saturday.

Heading into Bound for Glory on Saturday night, fans had high expectations that IMPACT Wrestling was going to deliver some big surprises on the show. With names like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt bouncing around in recent weeks, expectations were high, but nothing came of them.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling made "several attempts" to bring in some big surprises for Bound for Glory, but all of them fell through.

Regarding Braun Strowman, Sapp reports that while talks between the two sides did take place, they were unable to come to terms on a deal. It's uncertain whether Strowman might be brought in at a later date or not.

When it comes to Bray Wyatt, he's still under his 90-day non-compete with WWE. Despite talks between both sides, Sapp states that no deal between Wyatt and IMPACT Wrestling is close to happening.

IMPACT booked...then unbooked Bronson Reed for this weekend

Perhaps one of the most confusing reveals comes in the form of former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, who Sapp reports was booked, then unbooked by IMPACT Wrestling for this weekend.

While Bronson Reed might not be the biggest name in the world, he's someone who held championship gold in WWE this year and could have made for a nice surprise and strong addition to the IMPACT roster.

IMPACT is scheduled to tape the next several weeks' worth of television today and tomorrow in Las Vegas. Perhaps the company will be able to produce a surprise or two throughout the course of these tapings. We'll find out soon enough.

What did you think of IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory last night? Were you hoping for more surprises? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

