Backstage news on tentative plans for post-WrestleMania WWE RAW - Reports

Tonight will see the second WWE RAW after WrestleMania with no fans in attendance. Last year was held in the WWE Performance Center, while this one will be held in the latest iteration of the WWE ThunderDome.

Will WWE surprise their fans tonight with unexpected debuts and returns? Or will none of that take place due to the lack of a live and rowdy crowd?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, tonight's edition of WWE RAW has undergone "several creative changes" in the last couple of days. Depending on who you ask, this could be seen as a good or bad thing.

Sapp reports that there is talk of a "big" triple threat match to occur on the show that will most likely determine the next challenger for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Will the WWE RAW after WrestleMania disappoint?

It must be stressed that given the constantly changing nature of WWE, these plans could always change between now and when WWE RAW goes on the air.

After two nights of WrestleMania this weekend, the WWE Universe will have high expectations going into tonight's RAW, which is usually the company's most-watched episode every single year.

This will mark the eighth straight day of WWE programming between the USA Network, FOX, and Peacock. The WWE marathon will conclude tomorrow with WWE NXT's official move to Tuesday night.

While fans will be in attendance for NXT tomorrow from the CWC, it doesn't sound like any of the WWE Universe will be in attendance tonight for RAW as the ThunderDome era continues for the foreseeable future.

What do you hope to see on WWE RAW tonight? Do you think we'll get any surprises without a live crowd in attendance? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.