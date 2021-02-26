Backstage news on The Miz's match at WWE WrestleMania - Reports

Ever since The Miz won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, rumors have been running rampant regarding his WrestleMania match in April. According to recent reports, these plans have seemingly been revealed.

According to Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select, The Miz is scheduled to team with John Morrison to face Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. WWE has been planning this match since early February. Despite The Miz winning his second WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, those plans haven't changed.

Miz's WWE title reign is clearly on borrowed time. It could end as soon as this Monday night on RAW when he defends against Bobby Lashley. If the company chooses to extend the reign a bit, WWE Fastlane seems like the latest point that The Miz could lose the championship.

I hold the most coveted title in all of @wwe. I run it all. #WWEChampion https://t.co/hsTPSnblcH — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 23, 2021

The Miz and John Morrison are scheduled for tag action at WWE WrestleMania

In the same report, Fightful confirmed that Bad Bunny took part in multiple private training sessions at the WWE Performance Center to make sure he's ready.

Both Damian Priest and Bad Bunny have apparently made great impressions backstage since arriving on the WWE main roster. Sources have told Fightful that Bad Bunny is "easy to deal with" and willing to do whatever is asked of him.

A member of the RAW roster told Fightful that the way Bad Bunny took his time in WWE seriously and made a great impression on numerous locker room members.

While The Miz's WWE Championship reign looks to be a short one, he is getting a marquee match in April that will receive a lot of mainstream publicity.

What are your thoughts on the current planned match for The Miz at WrestleMania? Would you have preferred a longer WWE Championship run instead? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.