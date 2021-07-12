Backstage news on why WWE isn't punishing Jimmy Uso for his DUI arrest - Reports

The WWE Universe received quite the shock last week when it was revealed that Jimmy Uso had once again been arrested for a DUI after being pulled over on July 5 in Pensacola, Florida.

This is Jimmy Uso's second arrest for a DUI in the last two years, which is incredibly disappointing to see something like this happen so soon after returning from injury. The WWE Universe assumed the company would take some action against Jimmy Uso following the incident, but he appeared Friday on SmackDown, and it seems WWE will not be punishing him in any way...but why is that?

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plans in place for Roman Reigns and The Uso are deemed too important to adjust and that Jimmy Uso hasn't been fined or suspended in relation to his latest arrest.

Dave Meltzer then speculated that with Roman Reigns and The Usos being involved in a future storyline with The Rock that could climax at next year's WrestleMania, the company isn't willing to put any of that in jeopardy at the moment.

Regardless of the reasoning, it's concerning that WWE isn't looking to take any action against Jimmy Uso as he should be held accountable for his actions.

SmackDown ended on Friday with Edge laying out both Jey and Jimmy Uso as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watched from the ramp.

What are your thoughts on the latest reports regarding Jimmy Uso? Do you believe a future storyline that involves The Rock should be enough for him to escape some kind of punishment from WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush