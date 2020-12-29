Backstage news on WWE RAW tonight

After SmackDown had one of their best shows of 2020 last week, the eyes of the WWE Universe now turn toward WWE Monday Night RAW to see how the company's flagship show will close out the year. As of this writing, WWE hasn't officially confirmed anything for tonight's broadcast.

But thanks to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, we have some backstage news as it comes to WWE's plans for tonight's show.

According to Fightful, the WWE Universe can expect an eight-man tag team match tonight featuring the Hurt Business against the New Day and the Hardy Bros (Jeff Hardy and Riddle).

The ongoing plan was for Lashley to not defend the United States Championship until the Royal Rumble might have changed, and the title defense could be moved up before the pay-per-view.

What does WWE have in store for the final RAW of 2020?

Beyond that, no other matches are currently known for tonight's edition of RAW. Fightful was told that there were plans in place to hopefully announce more names for next week's "Legends Night" special edition of WWE RAW. It's a show that WWE is banking on bringing in high numbers of viewership to kick-off 2021.

Also, with Daniel Bryan officially declaring himself for the Royal Rumble match on SmackDown, more names are expected to be announced tonight on WWE RAW.

The WWE Universe would be hard-pressed to remember a men's Royal Rumble in recent memory that was more wide open than this when it comes to who might win this match.

