Backstage news on WWE's failed attempts to bring in multiple celebrities for SummerSlam - Reports

It might be WWE's biggest party of the summer, but it doesn't sound like any celebrities will be attending.

WWE had intentions of Cardi B hosting this year's SummerSlam, but her pregnancy threw these plans out the window. As a result, the pay-per-view event was left without a host.

Earlier this morning, it was reported that WWE failed to secure Mike Tyson to do the voice-over for this weekend's opening to SummerSlam. But it now seems like WWE missed out on a lot more than just Iron Mike.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports WWE had plans to include Megan Thee Stallion this Saturday in a spot with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair in what the company thought was a done deal. But that agreement has reportedly fallen through.

Sapp states that WWE was informed last weekend that Megan Thee Stallion wouldn't appear at SummerSlam. The reasons behind the deal falling through are currently unknown.

WWE has a long history of celebrity involvement over the last several decades with its biggest pay-per-view events. To strike out with three celebrities for what is arguably their biggest show of the year is somewhat surprising.

Looking at the bright side, WWE SummerSlam will depend strictly on the company's active roster to deliver the most remarkable show possible. As a result, the wrestlers will have the chance to prove they can generate buzz on their own without any celebrity involvement.

Are you surprised that there will seemingly be no celebrity involvement at SummerSlam on Saturday? Does this even matter to you at the end of the day? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

