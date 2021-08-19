WWE had plans to use Mike Tyson for SummerSlam - Reports

With SummerSlam coming up in just a few days, WWE is trying to pull out all the stops to make it the biggest event possible. The company even attempted to get Mike Tyson for the beginning of the event.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE had plans to bring in the Celebrity Hall of Famer for this Saturday's pay-per-view. The idea was for Tyson to be the voiceover artist for the opening video package of SummerSlam, but WWE's attempts to lock him in were unsuccessful.

Anyway, the video package will reportedly be built around Roman Reigns and John Cena. The two of stars will main event SummerSlam, with the Universal Championship on the line. While Mike Tyson is not voicing over the opening for the event, no other name has been mentioned for that role.

The boxing legend has been involved with pro wrestling quite a few times over the years. Tyson's highest-profile role came as the referee of Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14. His most recent wrestling appearance came in AEW, where he squashed his beef with Chris Jericho.

Full WWE SummerSlam 2021 match card

SummerSlam 2021 will be headlined by the aforementioned match between Roman Reigns and John Cena. Taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, this could be considered WWE's biggest pay-per-view of 2021. That may have been a factor in the company wanting Mike Tyson for the opening.

As of this writing, 10matches are scheduled to take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer, including seven title bouts. Here is the full card for SummerSlam 2021:

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena - Universal Championship Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg - WWE Championship Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks - SmackDown Women's Championship Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley - Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women's Championship AJ Styles and Omos vs. RK-Bro - RAW Tag Team Championship The Usos vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Sheamus vs. Damian Priest - United States Championship Edge vs. Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal (Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside) Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie (with Doudrop)

Which WWE SummerSlam match are you most excited for? Would you have liked to hear Mike Tyson's voice in the opening video package? Let us know in the comments below.

