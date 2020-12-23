Backstage news on WWE SmackDown on Friday

The Christmas Day edition of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be a huge night for the blue brand, with three title matches scheduled for the show. With so many things happening on Friday, it's hard to figure out where WWE will fit everything in.

Thanks to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, we have some information regarding how the show is scheduled to take place on Friday. As of this writing, Roman Reigns is expected to open the show defending his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens inside a steel cage.

Sapp reports that this match will lead to another later on in the show, so anyone in the WWE Universe that was hoping for a title change or a clean finish may be left disappointed.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair's WWE Women's tag team title defense is scheduled to take place sometime in the middle of the show. As of this writing, there still is no official announcement on who the champions will defend their titles against so it's anyone's guess at this point.

Get ready for a stacked night of action this Friday on a Christmas edition of #SmackDown!



📺 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/jU87Vurmlu — WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2020

Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is scheduled to main event SmackDown

The main event of the evening is scheduled to be the Lumberjack match between Sami Zayn and Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

With this match getting the main event billing and the company's history of doing title changes on big holiday broadcasts, one shouldn't be surprised if Big E leaves as the new Intercontinental Champion.

It's also said that all three title matches are expected to get a decent amount of time, so no one should be disappointed by the big matches that are scheduled on Friday evening.

Are you looking forward to this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown? Will you be tuning in even though it's Christmas night? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.